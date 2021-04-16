2 minor injuries reported in Frankford apartment fire
PHILADELPHIA - Two people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment in Frankford.
It happened on the 5000 block of Akron Street shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
When firefighters arrived the building was fully engulfed. A second alarm was struck before being placed until control around 3:45 p.m.
No word on what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
