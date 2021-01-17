2 NJ lottery tickets win $50K as Powerball jackpot reaches $730,000,000

article

Luck is in the air in New Jersey.

On Sunday, officials confirmed that two tickets each won $50,000 were sold in both Bergen County and Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, January 16, drawing were: 14, 20, 39, 65, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Multiplier number was 03. 206,684 New Jersey players took home an estimated $1,076,572 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $730,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, January 20, at 10:59 pm. The estimated cash value is $546 million.

The current jackpot is the highest Powerball jackpot since March 2019.

If won, this would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.