2 pedestrians critically injured after hit-and-run, multi-vehicle accident in Kensington

Three people were injured, two critically and two people fled the scene of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in Kensington, officials say.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue Monday, just before 3:45 p.m. for a car accident. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation found a silver 2004 Volkswagen Touareg speeding southbound on Kensington Avenue and weaving through the traffic.

The driver turned into the northbound lane and struck a 34-year-old man standing next to two parked vehicles.

Investigators say the man was thrown over the two parked vehicles and hit a pole at the corner of Kensington and East Hilton Street.

That man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, suffering head trauma and leg fractures. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen proceeded to hit the two parked vehicles, one of which was occupied.

According to officials, the driver of the Volkswagen then hit another pedestrian, standing near the occupied parked vehicle.

It was at this time, the driver of the Volkswagen turned back toward the southbound lane and struck another vehicle sitting in the traffic on Kensington Avenue.

The driver of the Volkswagen and the passenger riding alongside then were said to get out of the Volkswagen and flee the scene.

The second pedestrian struck was transported to Temple Hospital and is listed as critical, though there are no further details concerning that person’s injuries.

The occupant of the legally parked vehicle was taken to Temple with minor injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities continue to investigate. In total, two people are critically injured, one person suffered minor injuries and four vehicles were involved. Police are searching for the two occupants of the Volkswagen and hoping video will lead to establishing their identities.

