2 people on motorcycle suffer critical injuries after accident at Kensington intersection, police say

article

Two people on a motorcycle are in critical condition, after an accident with a car in Kensington.

The accident happened Sunday evening, just after 5:30, at the intersection of B Street and Allegheny Avenue, officials said.

A sedan was heading east on Allegheny approaching the B Street intersection, while the driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, and a passenger were heading west.

The motorcycle driver, attempting to turn left on B Street, drove around an unknown vehicle. At that point, the driver of the sedan hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, were both taken to Temple University Hospital by medics. The driver is in critical condition with head trauma, according to authorities, while the passenger’s injuries were not disclosed, aside from her condition listed as critical.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained on scene until police arrived.

The accident investigation remains active with the Crash Investigation Division.