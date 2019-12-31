2 Philadelphia elementary schools to remain closed due to asbestos

Two Philadelphia elementary schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday due to asbestos.

Officials say they found damage to pipe insulation that contained asbestos before winter break at Alexander McClure and Laura H. Carnell elementary schools.

All McClure staff are expected to report to Roberto Clemente Middle School at 122 West Erie Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3. Staff from Carnell should report to the Little School House.

The district hopes to have abatement work as well as air testing and cleaning completed before students and staff return to the buildings.

