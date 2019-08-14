2 Philadelphia police officers freed from North Philly home; suspect remains armed inside

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot in an active shooting situation while additional officers have been injured in North Philly. Police say officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant. The shooting situation remained active at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two officers trapped inside the house for more than four hours have been freed while the suspect remains armed inside the house.

"We do know he is still alive. We are just trying to appeal to him that he has to reason and come out and surrender, " Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a Thursday night press conference.

Ross said officers had been calling the gunman and trying to communicate with him with a bullhorn, but he had not responded.

"Having been at the scene for the last couple hours, he continues to fire rounds outside the window so this situation is in no way resolved," Ross said in a Thursday evening press conference.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital while three officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center. Police say all six officers have been released from the hospital. One officer is still being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash related to the incident.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the shooter was live-streaming the entire situation on social media.

"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that a police sergeant was assaulted by someone in the neighborhood as he responded to the scene. The sergeant was struck in the head during the assault.

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped in a nearby day care.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.