2 shootings on same Hunting Park block believed to be related, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that occurred hours apart on the same block in Hunting Park Monday.

Investigators believe that the incidents may have been related.

The first incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday when police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the legs on the 1300 block of West Jerome Street.

As many as 26 shots were fired at the victim.

Hours later, police say a 53-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, leg, and back. He also suffered a graze wound to the head and is listed in stable condition.

The victim told police he was walking out the front door of the home when he was struck by gunfire.

Investigators believe the shots fired in the second incident came from the occupant or occupants of a dark-colored car. 22 shots were fired in the second incident.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive, but say they believe the incidents were related.

