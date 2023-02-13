2 shot inside car on I-95 near Claymont early Monday morning, Delaware State police say

article

Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting on I-95 that left two people injured early Monday morning in Claymont.

Around 2:50 a.m., troopers responded to Wilmington Hospital where two men, ages 33 and 30, had shown up with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the two victims were traveling southbound on I-95 in the area of Darley Road in a Nissan Altima along with a third person who was in the back seat.

While driving, police say someone in an unknown vehicle in the right lane began shooting into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The driver, 33, was struck once in the face. The 30-year-old passenger in the front seat was struck once in the upper torso.

The driver pulled over following the shooting and called police before getting back on the road and driving to the Wilmington Emergency Room.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Altima was found outside the emergency room with several bullet holes. Five shell casings were later found on the highway.

Police say they have no description of the suspect or vehicle and are continuing to investigate.