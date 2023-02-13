Burned car found after man killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a hit-and-run left one man dead early Monday morning.
The 32-year-old pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle on the 6400 block of Buist Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle kept driving, leaving the fatally injured man behind. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspected vehicle was later found partially burned at 62nd Street and Harley Avenue. Car parts were also recovered at the scene by police.
No arrests have been made.