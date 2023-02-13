Man shot in Wawa parking lot in Pottstown, officials say

A man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Wawa in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Officials say the man was shot in the parking lot on the 1500 block of High Street in Pottstown.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as police responded to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators say no arrests have been made, but someone has been detained for question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.