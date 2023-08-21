2 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia ice cream shop

article

Police in Philadelphia are searching for two males who they say robbed a popular ice cream shop at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the C and C Creamery on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to police, two males in black hoodies pointed a handgun at employees who were working at the takeout window and demanded money.

An adult and two teenagers under 18-years-old were working at the ice cream shop when the robbery happened, police told FOX 29.

The robbers were given an undisclosed amount of money and fled west on Hermit Street, according to preliminary information by police.