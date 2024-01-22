2 stabbed in head at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility: police

article

Two men are expected to survive after police say both were stabbed at a Philadelphia prison Monday morning.

Authorities say the stabbing happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in the city's Holmeburg section.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back of the head and neck, and a 23-year-old man was stabbed once in the head, police said.

It's unclear where on the prison grounds the stabbing happened.

No arrests were immediately reported, and police said they were unable to find a weapon after the stabbing.