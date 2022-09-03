2 students injured after shooting on Delaware State University campus, university says

A terrifying ordeal unfolded at Delaware State University just days after classes began for the 2022-23 school year.

Two students were injured after an "incident" on campus Friday night, according to the university. Campus police confirmed to FOX 29 that the incident was a shooting.

The university says both students were transported to the hospital for treatment, but their condition and identity is unknown at this time.

In a statement to the "university community" on Saturday, officials released the following statement:

"When moments like these emerge, they are understandably fraught with anxiety and indignation. I share your feelings, and, at the same time, I can assure students and families that the University is committed to creating and maintaining a safe campus environment. We will pursue justice in this matter. Our commitment to ourselves and each other leads us to respond to any challenge made against our collective and individual senses of security."

MORE HEADLINES:

Delaware State University went on to say that the home-opener against Lincoln University is set to go on as scheduled Saturday at 2 p.m.

"For today, please join me in prayer, and if you were planning to join us for the football home opener against Lincoln, come together in solidarity as we cheer on our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

However, additional security will reportedly will be present at all home games.

The university says they will provide any updates and answer questions during a forum on Tuesday. Campus police and local law enforcement are currently investigating the shooting.