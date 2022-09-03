Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say

article

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m.

A woman was reportedly shot in the face, and transported to a local hospital. She is said to be in critical condition.

Police say the shooter was the father of the victim's child. He was reportedly taken into custody.

The name and age of the woman have yet to be released, as well as a motive for the shooting.