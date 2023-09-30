2 suspects vandalize, steal equipment from ball club for disabled in Gloucester County: police

Police in Gloucester County are searching for two suspects who vandalized and stole from a little league. The league president says the stolen equipment was used by players who have disabilities.

"They should be ashamed of themselves," President of Monroe Township Little League, Jimmy Magee, stated.

It was pouring rain when a motorcycle pulled in early Friday morning to the Monroe Township Little League.

"There’s a key that stays in here and it opens this door and they knew that," Jess Simpkins, Vice President of the league, said.

Two guys covering their faces with helmets are seen at the front door to the clubhouse in Williamstown.

Simpkins described the scene, "Continued to smash the lock box on the ground until it exploded. When it exploded, they lost the key."

One suspect is seen spinning in a circle with his flashlight as the other suspect joins him to search for the key. The league’s vice president says the pair quickly move on, causing further destruction.

"They went to the shed, grabbed a bat and used the end of the bat to pry the door open," Simpkins said. "He got it pretty good, but, obviously, you couldn’t get this metal plate out. Took the bats, came here, knocked the lock off and then just started destroying."

The Monroe Township Little League, a volunteer-run organization, says the helmet vandals destroyed their shed, ripped down the gutters and stole bats, helmets and gloves that belonged to the challenger league, a free program for children and young adults with special needs.

"It doesn’t matter what their disability is, we get them out onto the field and we get them playing," said Heather Brown, with Challenger League.

Brown says after putting a call out for help, the community immediately responded with generosity.

"We’ve collected over $2,000 in donations and people came out with equipment," Brown said. "Amazon wishlist completely fulfilled. I had five packages at my house this morning before noon. It’s so heartwarming, it really is. Like, it makes us feel seen."

The league hopes the two suspects will come forward as the investigation continues.

"We’re hoping the police catch them very soon so we can figure out what their problem was," Magee said.