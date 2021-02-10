Expand / Collapse search

2 teenage girls reported missing from Doylestown not seen in nearly a week

Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
17-year-old Autumn Kramer (left) and 15-year-old Alexis Pope (right)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are searching for two teenage girls who have not been seen in nearly a week. 

Police say 15-year-old Alexis Pope and 17-year-old Autumn Kramer were last seen leaving a home in Doylestown on the night of Feb. 5. 

Investigators did not provide a description of the girls.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Doylestown Township Police Department at (215) 348-4201.  

