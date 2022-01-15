2 teens arrested in carjacking of food deliveryman in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the robbery and carjacking of a food deliveryman in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of North Ruby Street.

Police say the victim flagged down responding officers at 51st and Haverford.

According to the victim, he was making a food delivery on Ruby Street when four unknown males approached him. Three of them were armed with handguns.

They then took the victim's phone and got into his black 2003 Toyota Corolla S and fled from the location, police added.

Officers surveying the area noticed the black Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on 52nd Street.

The officers followed the car to the area of 42nd and Girard, where three males were observed fleeing from the vehicle.

Officers observed the first offender, a 17-year-old male, exiting the driver's side door and dropping a black and silver handgun next to the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended and a loaded firearm was recovered.

A short time later, officers in the area of 42nd and Girard noticed a second offender, a 15-year-old male, running southbound on 42nd Street from the location of the Toyota Corolla.

He was also apprehended and a loaded weapon and narcotics were recovered from his person.

No word on charges at this time.

