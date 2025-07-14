2 teens charged with murder of 70-year-old man after carjacking incident in Cobbs Creek

Two teens have been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old man after police say a carjacking incident occurred in Cobbs Creek Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of North 63rd Street around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police found 70-year-old Carmen Suero Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. A 9mm spent casing was also recovered from the scene by police.

Related article

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

On Monday, police arrested Nasir Brogdon, 19, and Nysiir Peoples, 19, in connection with the deadly incident.

Brogdon has been charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Robbery, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, VUFA, and PIC.

Peoples was charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Robbery, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Tampering with Evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.