2 teens charged with murder of 70-year-old man after carjacking incident in Cobbs Creek

By
Published  July 14, 2025 11:40pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
2 teens charged in deadly carjacking in Cobbs Creek

Two 19-year-olds have been charged with murder and related offenses after police say they allegedly carjacked and fatally shot a 70-year-old man in Cobbs Creek Sunday evening.

PHILADELPHIA - Two teens have been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old man after police say a carjacking incident occurred in Cobbs Creek Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of North 63rd Street around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police found 70-year-old Carmen Suero Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. A 9mm spent casing was also recovered from the scene by police.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

On Monday, police arrested Nasir Brogdon, 19, and Nysiir Peoples, 19, in connection with the deadly incident. 

Brogdon has been charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Robbery, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, VUFA, and PIC.

Peoples was charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Robbery, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Tampering with Evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

