2 teens charged with beating homeless man to death in Camden, prosecutors say

A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of a homeless Camden man, prosecutors announced Tuesday night.

Police found the body of Bobby J. Hill Jr., 63, in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Ave. shortly after midnight on June 25, investigators said.

The medical examiner found that Hill died of blunt force trauma after being beaten to death, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators say surveillance footage was discovered showing the teens entering the alleyway with Hill shortly before the crime happened; however, several minutes later they were filmed leaving the area without Hill.

According to prosecutors, detectives also retrieved video footage from one of the teen's cell phones of Hill’s body in the alleyway after the alleged assault.

Prosecutors are not releasing the teens' names due to their age.

