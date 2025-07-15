Delco seniors lose $9K in phone scam; what you need to know

The Brief Police in Delaware County are warning about a phone scam targeting senior citizens. In Haverford Township, police say they had two victims in a span of three weeks.



Police in Delaware County are warning about a phone scam targeting senior citizens, where thieves are sending a courier service to pick up the cash.

What we know:

In Haverford Township, police say two victims lost about $9,000 each, in a span of three weeks.

"When you talk to these people it’s sad, it really, really hurts a lot," says Chief John Viola, of the Haverford Township Police Department.

Timeline:

Police say the two instances happened in the Manoa section of the township, and the Penfield section of the township. Both victims got phone calls where someone was crying in the background, pretending to be one of their adult children, by name, saying they got in an accident. A person pretending to be a bail bondsman then gets on the phone and says to keep them out of jail, they need cash.

Police say the scammer eventually sends a courier to the victim, through a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, to pick up the cash. In their first case the money ended up in Newark, New Jersey, and in their second case, in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"One asked for clothing, wrap the money up in a shoebox and put some clothing on it because your child’s clothes are all bloodied and they need fresh clothes," says Chief Viola. "She did all of that and the courier came, and away she went with the cash and clothing. Once the courier drops it off, probably on a corner somewhere, somebody picks it up and it’s never to be seen again, sadly."

Big picture view:

Police say they believe the rideshare drivers were just doing their jobs, providing a legal service, and don’t appear to be directly involved.

They are urging anyone that gets a call like this to hang up and call police.

"You think of people who live on social security, or live on an income, now they’ve lost all this cash, now, how do I pay my bills?" he says. "Anybody who wants cash, it’s a lie, because if the police arrest somebody, we’re not asking for cash."

What you can do:

If you are a township resident and have information about this scam, or believe you were a victim, call 610-853-1298.