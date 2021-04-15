2 teens shot after leaving recreation center in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Two teens were shot after leaving a South Philadelphia recreation center, according to police.

It happened on the 2000 block of South 7th Street a few blocks away from the South Philly PAL Recreation Center around 7 p.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old was shot once in the foot and a 19-year-old was shot once in the leg. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe it may have been a drive-by shooting. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the teens just left the recreation center after playing basketball.

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

