Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5900 block of Windsor Street Tuesday around 6 p.m.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot once the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
