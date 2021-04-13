Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5900 block of Windsor Street Tuesday around 6 p.m.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot once the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

