2 adults, 1 child shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Three people, including a child, were shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, according to officials.

Police were reportedly flagged by one of the victims at 53rd and Angora Streets Wednesday, around 7:15 p.m. The victim, a 31-year-old man, had been shot in the chest.

Two other victims were found at 55th and Baltimore. A 6-year-old boy was shot twice and a 29-year-old man was also shot twice.

All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

