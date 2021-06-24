2 teens shot in South Philadelphia, police say
article
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after two teens were shot in South Philadelphia in broad daylight.
It happened on the 800 block of South 13th Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the elbow. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.
A second 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the buttocks. He is also listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement