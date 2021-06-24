2 teens shot in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating after two teens were shot in South Philadelphia in broad daylight.

It happened on the 800 block of South 13th Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the elbow. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

A second 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the buttocks. He is also listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

