2 women, teen girl arrested for brutal attack on Philadelphia school crossing guard: police

A Philadelphia school crossing guard was subjected to a brutal beating back in November, and now police say the three suspects responsible are in custody.

The 29-year-old was working outside William D. Kelley Public School on Cecil B. Moore Avenue when police say she became involved in an argument with three female suspects.

The argument then escalated, and the three suspects forcefully knocked the victim to the ground and started to fight her.

Police say the woman was repeatedly punched and stomped, sustaining injuries including swelling to her nose, left hand, and right leg, as well as bruising to her head and face.

She was transported to Temple Hospital by a medic to be treated.

Destiny Sanders, 18 (L) and Imani Thomas, 26 (R) | Philadelphia Police

Two women, identified as 26-year-old Imani Thomas and 18-year-old Destiny Sanders, were arrested and charged for the attack. A 15-year-old teen girl also turned herself into authorities.

Police sources say the suspects attacked the guard because she lent her cell phone to another young girl to call for help after she had just been attacked by the same suspects prior.

"I couldn't believe they would do this to someone who is out there trying to protect children every day of the week," said Captain Frank Banford, Commanding Officer of Central Detective Division.

After decades as a detective on the streets of Philly, Captain Banford has seen a lot, but he was still stunned to see the surveillance footage of three females kicking, stomping and pummeling a beloved 29-year-old school crossing guard.