Philadelphia is one of the worst US cities to drive in, Forbes says

Before you get behind the wheel in the "City of Brotherly Love," prepare yourself for a not-so-loving experience.

Philadelphia was named one of the worst cities to drive in the United States, according to a recent study by Forbes.

Cities were determined by driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance - and Philly came in at No. 5!

"During rush hour, drivers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, experience the third-slowest traffic speed and spend some of the highest amounts of money on gas due to traffic congestion."

Philadelphia is worse than New York City!

With a score of 96.33 out of 100, Philadelphia ranked 5th for overall driving experience:

Tied with New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston for slowest average downtown speed at 11 mph.

Third-slowest average rush hour traffic speed at 21 mph.

Drivers spend the fourth-highest amount of time in traffic at 114 hours per year.

Drivers have the ninth-longest average commute of 32 minutes.

On average, it takes a driver 15 minutes and 7 seconds to travel six miles, the ninth-longest time.

Fourth-worst in cost of car ownership.

Seventh-fewest electric vehicle charging stations, with 0.93 per 10,000 city residents.

Top 10 Worst Cities To Drive In

Oakland Miami San Fransisco Houston Philadelphia New York City Chicago Atlanta Dallas Portland



