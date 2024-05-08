Philadelphia is one of the worst US cities to drive in, Forbes says
PHILADELPHIA - Before you get behind the wheel in the "City of Brotherly Love," prepare yourself for a not-so-loving experience.
Philadelphia was named one of the worst cities to drive in the United States, according to a recent study by Forbes.
Cities were determined by driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance - and Philly came in at No. 5!
"During rush hour, drivers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, experience the third-slowest traffic speed and spend some of the highest amounts of money on gas due to traffic congestion."
Philadelphia is worse than New York City!
With a score of 96.33 out of 100, Philadelphia ranked 5th for overall driving experience:
- Tied with New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston for slowest average downtown speed at 11 mph.
- Third-slowest average rush hour traffic speed at 21 mph.
- Drivers spend the fourth-highest amount of time in traffic at 114 hours per year.
- Drivers have the ninth-longest average commute of 32 minutes.
- On average, it takes a driver 15 minutes and 7 seconds to travel six miles, the ninth-longest time.
- Fourth-worst in cost of car ownership.
- Seventh-fewest electric vehicle charging stations, with 0.93 per 10,000 city residents.
Top 10 Worst Cities To Drive In
- Oakland
- Miami
- San Fransisco
- Houston
- Philadelphia
- New York City
- Chicago
- Atlanta
- Dallas
- Portland