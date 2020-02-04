2020 candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Philadelphia Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The billionaire was joined former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Dhani Jones at the Constitution Center.

"Pennsylvania is a big state. It's got lots of delegates. We’ve got 10 offices here and 100 odd people working in this state alone," Bloomberg said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

These are the 14 candidates running for president in 2020

Advertisement

Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucus with minimal opposition

Since his entry into the race in late November, the former New York City mayor has drawn withering criticism from rivals who accuse him of using his massive fortune, estimated to be $60 billion, in an attempt to buy the party’s nomination.

Bloomberg spent roughly $180 million in the month after his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, a staggering sum that’s drastically more than all other leading contenders spent during much of the past year combined.

The spending, detailed in a campaign finance report that all candidates had to submit to the Federal Election Commission on Friday, has enabled Bloomberg to dominate TV advertising and become a credible contender, even though he hasn’t appeared in a debate and is not competing in many early voting states.

On Sunday, he went head-to-head with President Donald Trump in dueling ads that aired during Super Bowl LIV.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.