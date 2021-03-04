2021 Penn Relays canceled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

article

The 2021 Penn Relays that were scheduled for April have been canceled for a second year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and local restrictions on large gatherings.

"We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year," said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays. "At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely possible during the course of the spring and summer."

The Penn Relays, which is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, was canceled for the first time in their 125 year history in 2020.

According to the the University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics, if health conditions on campus and in the City of Philadelphia continue to improve, the Penn Relays plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet on Saturday, April 24.

The Penn Relays will also aim to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet this summer.

Ticket holders who opted to credit their 2020 balance toward 2021 have several options. For more information, please click here.

