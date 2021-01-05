2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Philadelphia's 2021 St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association released a statement on Facebook Tuesday night: "After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade and all events related to the parade. This decision was made with significant consideration to the challenges and concerns that we continue to face with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The statement added, "Despite our love and excitement for our parade and celebration of St. Patrick, the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators is our number one priority at this time."

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association will partner with FOX 29 to develop and broadcast a special parade program.

The 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade is set for March 13, 2022.

