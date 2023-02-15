2023 Broad Street Run: Wednesday is the last day to register for Philadelphia's 10-mile race

article

It's the race before the big race! If you're hoping to be on the starting line later this year, you better act fast.

With less than 73 days to go, Wednesday is the last chance for runners to register for Philadelphia's 2023 Broad Street Run lottery.

The race will kick off on April 30, a new date for the Philadelphia tradition! The 10-mile run has always been held the first Sunday of May. However, for one year only, it's been pushed back a whole week.

And that's not the only change to this year's race. Runners will also charge to victory through the finish line at the K Lot near Lincoln Financial Field.

Lottery registration opened February 1, and will close Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. To register, visit the Broad Street Run website.

