Philadelphia Broad Street Run: New date, finish line announced for 2023 race

On your mark; get set; run to your calendar! The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be here before you know it, and with a couple changes.

For the first time, the Broad Street Run has announced that the 2023 dash down Broad Street will be taking place on April 30.

The 10-mile run has always been held the first Sunday of May. However, for one year only, it's been pushed back a whole week.

And that's not at all! This year, runners will be charging through the finish line at the K Lot near Lincoln Financial Field.

"The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is back and better than ever! Be a part of this beloved Philly tradition."

Runners can register for the run's lottery system at 12:01 a.m. on February 1. For more information, check the Broad Street Run website.



