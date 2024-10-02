2024 Election polls: Harris holds national edge, swing states remain mostly up in the air

Election Day is nearing its month-long sprint to the finish line, and presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a tight race.

Several of the latest national polls favor Harris by several percentage points, including the New York Post where she leads Trump by four points.

The latest national poll from the Morning Consult has Harris enjoying a slightly larger lead of 5 points, and the Real Clear Politics average skews towards Harris.

Both polls came out at the end of September, meaning the numbers haven't factored in the possible impact of several notable events that have unfolded since.

On top of a catastrophic hurricane and Iran's recent attack on Israel, Tim Walz and JD Vance sparred for the first and only time on the debate stage.

The New York Times National Polling Average, which updates daily, likewise has Harris with a 3 point advantage nationally.

Pennsylvania polls

With Harris gaining the edge nationally, the Trump campaign will need to spend the remaining weeks campaigning in battleground states to make up ground.

Pennsylvania, a state that nearly decided the last presidential election, carries 19 electoral college votes and could again take center stage four years later.

The Real Clear Politics average has Trump and Harris tied in Pennsylvania, each sharing 48.2% of the poll.

The New York Times, meanwhile, gives Harris a slight one point advantage in the Keystone State, and the latest poll from Emerson College shows a dead tie.

North Carolina polls

North Carolina, a swing state reeling from the devesting aftermath of Hurricane Helene, is leaning in favor of giving its 16 Electoral College votes to Donald Trump.

Several of the latest polls, including the Washington Post, Quinnipiac, and New York Times, are giving Trump a razor-thin edge in North Carolina.

Real Clear Politics polling aggregate likewise gives Trump the slight edge of less than a point in North Carolina.

Trump, who recently distanced himself from North Carolina's Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who is embroiled in a scandal, recently visited the storm-ravaged state.

President Joe Biden will tour hurricane damage on Wednesday, while Harris will travel to Georgia – another swing state where the pair are locked in a tight race.

Georgia polls

Georgia is one of two swing states where Donald Trump has gained the most breathing room, although the race is still near-deadlocked in both states.

Georgia, a state that was also decimated by Helene, shows Trump leading by more than one point; including a 3 point edge in Emerson's September poll.

Trump faces an ongoing trial in Georgia after he and a dozen more were charged with participating in a scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The republican nominee still has strong polling numbers a month out of the election, including a 2 point advantage in the New York Times National Polling Average.

An InsiderAdvantage poll from the last week of September gives Trump a 3 point advantage in the swing state.

Nevada polls