2025 Dine Latino Restaurant Week to bring authentic eats to Philly this October

Get your taste buds ready because Dine Latino Restaurant Week is happening in Philadelphia this month!

What we know:

Greater Philadelphia's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting Dine Latino Restaurant Week in Philadelphia from October 12–18, 2025.

For a full week, people can immerse themselves and their forks in the Latin culture right here in the City of Brotherly Love.

About 50 Latin restaurants and food trucks will participate in the Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

What They're Offering:

Patrons can receive a free dessert or appetizer with the purchase of two entrées or enjoy a special restaurant week menu at participating restaurants.

What you can do:

Download the Let's Rallie app to discover the restaurants and food trucks you would like to dine at.

Visit the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's website for the full list of participating restaurants.