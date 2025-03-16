2025 Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia

The historic Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia has been going strong since 1771.

The parade featured music, dancing, and floats filled with Irish Pride.

"Saint Patrick’s Day is building that float, we spent the past three weeks building it, weekends only, dedicated people," said Matthew Smith, who helped build one of the floats.

Smith says this is a longstanding tradition that he couldn’t pass up on.

"We thought about not doing it this year and were like we can’t stop now. I got a kid, my brothers got kids and we want them to live our experience," said Smith.

That’s what it’s all about, whether you have Irish blood in you or not, on parade day and St. Patrick’s Day weekend, everyone is apart of the culture.

"I’m from West Philadelphia Catholic Prep High School, when I was there it was West girls, now they brought the boys in so we have to share. We have been here for the past few years and we love it, we love celebrating the heritage of west catholic and it’s just fun, people are really nice it’s just fun," said Veda Henderson of West Philadelphia.