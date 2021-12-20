Suspect sought in Mayfair double murder, $20K reward offered

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men earlier this month.

Police say the deadly shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday, December 3, on the 4000 block of Passmore Street in the Mayfair section of the city.

Two men, ages 38 and 43, were shot and killed near the front door of a basement apartment in the area.

After collecting and combing through surveillance video, police have released an image of the suspect. They say the suspect attempted to steal a vehicle down the street from where the shooting took police.

According to police, the suspect's handgun appeared to malfunction as he attempted to shoot out the vehicle's window. He continued to flee and entered a southbound SEPTA bus in the area of Frankford Avenue and Greenby Street. He stayed on the bus until he exited several blocks later in the area of Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-8-inches to 6-feet tall, clean-shaven, and wearing glasses. At the time of this incident, he was wearing a black jacket over a reddish hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the center of the chest area. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and athletic-type shoes. A reddish/orange bill to a baseball-style cap was seen protruding from underneath the hood and sweatshirt which was pulled up onto the suspect's head.

