2 men shot and killed outside basement apartment in Mayfair

Authorities say two men were shot and killed early Friday morning outside an apartment building in Mayfair.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Passmore Street just before 5 am. for reports of gunfire.

Investigators say two men in their 20s were found shot multiple times at the bottom of a small staircase leading to a basement apartment.

Both victims, who have not been identified by police, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police source told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that one of the victims was known to police and had been shot in the leg a month ago but never told authorities.

The man still had a .22 caliber bullet in his leg from the weeks-old shooting, according to Keeley's source.

Investigators marked off a crime scene outside the basement apartment that included scattered bullet casings and a shattered glass storm door.

As authorities were investigating, Keeley said a man opened the apartment door and asked officers what had happened to his door.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.

