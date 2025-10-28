$20k reward offered for man sought in deadly Philadelphia shooting: police

article

The Brief Francisco Fernandez is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Darnell Brown outside a gas station in Philadelphia. Investigators believe Brown and Fernandez left a business shortly before the deadly shooting happened. There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Fernandez.



A $20k reward is being offered for information that helps police track down a murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Philadelphia gas station.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 33rd and York streets the evening of Oct. 18 for reports of a shooting near a gas station.

Police arrived to find 36-year-old Darnell Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where police say he died.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that Brown exited a business at the same time as another man, believed to be Francisco Fernandez.

During their interaction, police say surveillance footage shows Fernandez shoot Brown and flee on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Francisco Fernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

There is a $20K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Fernandez.