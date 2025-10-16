22-year-old charged in death of AC woman found unresponsive inside her home

article

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in the death of Christina Burdette, 34, an Atlantic City woman who was found dead inside her home on Oct. 11.

What we know:

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Ceani Barnes, 22, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter. Autopsy results revealed that Burdette died by homicide; the cause of death was deemed to be complications of multiple blunt force trauma injuries with chronic abuse.

Burdette was discovered unresponsive in her home on the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue Saturday morning. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office’s Major Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Galloway Police Department and the NJDOL Cyber Fraud Unit have assisted with the investigation so far.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office's Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website.