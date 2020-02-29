22-year-old man critical after he was shot twice in Kensington

article

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot twice in Kensington.

Authorities say police responded to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the report of a shooting.

Police arrived to discover a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and one gunshot wound to the back.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Shooting on Allegheny Avenue in Kensington leaves 22-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP