23 shots fired in apparent 'targeted' double shooting of 2 women Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two young women were hospitalized after a double shooting erupted on a street corner in Strawberry Mansion overnight Wednesday.
Officers arrived to find the women, both 21 years old, shot on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.
One victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while the other was struck in the arm.
Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Twenty-three spent shell casings were found at the crime scene after what police say appears to be a targeted shooting.
The suspected shooter is a man with two handguns in his possession, according to authorities.