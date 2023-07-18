Woman shot by court appointed contractor during eviction in Kensington: police

article

A woman was hospitalized after police say she was shot in the leg by a court appointed contractor during an eviction Tuesday afternoon in Kensington.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside a property on the 2200 block of East Auburn Street just after 4 p.m.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition, according to police.

A man was placed in custody by police and a firearm was found at the property, police reported.