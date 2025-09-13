23-year-old shot dead in Philadelphia, police searching for information

article

The Brief A 23-year-old man was fatally shot on Friday, Sept. 12, in the 18th District. A 21-year-old man was injured in a separate shooting earlier that night in the 25th District. Both incidents are under investigation, with no arrests or motives identified.



Two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Friday night have left one man dead and another injured, with investigations ongoing.

Deadly South 59th Street shooting

What we know:

Officers from the 18th District responded to a call about a person with a gun on South 59th Street at 11:45 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the crime scene originated on Montrose Street. No motive has been identified, and no arrests have been made. The Homicide Unit is handling the case.

Separate shooting incident earlier that evening

What we know:

At 9:23 p.m., officers from the 25th District responded to Temple Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had sustained a single gunshot wound to the back and is in stable condition.

Currently, there is no motive or arrest in this case, which is being investigated by the Shooting Investigation Group.

What we don't know:

The motive behind both shootings remains unclear, and no suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time.