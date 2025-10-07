25-year-old man arrested for assaulting US Postal worker in Philly: police

article

A man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a U.S. Postal worker while trying to steal the postal vehicle in Philadelphia Saturday.

What we know:

On Saturday at 1:23 p.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the 4600 block of Horrocks Street to a person screaming.

They say a 23-year-old U.S. Postal worker was delivering mail when a 25-year-old man identified as Fabian Colon, approached her over a mail truck that was blocking the highway.

Police say Colon attempted to drive the postal vehicle, but the victim prevented him from doing so by removing the keys from the ignition.

In the course of the encounter, police say the postal worker was physically assaulted by the 25-year-old. Police say he also took her phone.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police arrested Colon on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, theft (unlawful taking), simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person (REAP).