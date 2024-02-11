26-year-old man fatally shot at apartment complex in Willingboro, NJ: police

article

A 26-year-old man is dead after police say a shooting and car crash occurred in Willingboro, New Jersey Saturday night.

Burlington County police say that Saturday just before 7:15 p.m. after officers from the Eastampton Township and Westampton Township police departments were called to the intersection of Hedding-Jacksonville Road and Welsford Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they discovered Christian Kurtz was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported via ambulance to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital where he died approximately 30 minutes later.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kurtz had been shot while at the apartment complex, then drove a short distance in his car before colliding with the other vehicle.

No arrests have been made. An autopsy will be performed today by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Eastampton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Westampton Township Police Department.

Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.