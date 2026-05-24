27-year-old man found dead in pond in Lehigh County

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The Brief A man was found dead in a pond in Lehigh County on Saturday evening. His identity has yet to be released. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.



A death investigation is underway in Lehigh County after a man was found dead in a pond this weekend.

What we know:

The 27-year-old man was found submerged in a pond on the 8500 block of Allemaengel Road in Lynn Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

He was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials say the man has been positively identified, but have yet to release his identity.

What's next:

An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause and manner of death.