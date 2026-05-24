27-year-old man found dead in pond in Lehigh County
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LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A death investigation is underway in Lehigh County after a man was found dead in a pond this weekend.
What we know:
The 27-year-old man was found submerged in a pond on the 8500 block of Allemaengel Road in Lynn Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.
He was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials say the man has been positively identified, but have yet to release his identity.
What's next:
An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center.