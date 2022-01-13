28-year-old man dies after shooting in Olney

article

A 28-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times in the city's Olney neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5100 block of North 6th Street shortly after midnight.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, back, and left hand.

Responding officers rushed him to Einstein Hospitals where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Police say at least four shots were fired from a large-caliber semi-automatic weapon, and four spend shell casings were found on the scene. Most of the spent shell casings were feet away from where the victim was found, but one was found just inches away from him.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect or a motive in the shooting at this time. Police believe the victim was the intended target.

Detectives are working to recover surveillance video.

Two unattended parked cars were also struck by gunfire.

