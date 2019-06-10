Expand / Collapse search

29th horse dies at Santa Anita Park, second fatality in two days

By  Alexi Chidbachian
ARCADIA, Calif. - A second horse has died this weekend at the Santa Anita Park.

'Truffalino' is the 29th horse to die at the track since December.

The 3-year-old filly reportedly collapsed and died Sunday during a race conducted in near-triple digit temperatures. Sunday's temperature in Arcadia reached a high of 97 degrees.

It’s reported that the horse pulled up inside the eighth pole and collapsed after the jockey dismounted.

RELATED: Santa Anita sees 28th horse death; track denies request to halt racing

This is the second fatality in the past two days. On Saturday, ‘Formal Dude’ was euthanized after suffering an injury during that day's 10th race, said Mike Marten spokesman for the CHRB.

Officials at Santa Anita Park have refused a request by the California Horse Racing Board to suspend racing at the track for the remaining seven days of the season. 

The number of deaths at the track have prompted calls from animal- advocacy groups and some politicians for a halt in racing at Santa Anita, or even to ban the sport in California altogether.