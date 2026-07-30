Man shot and killed during argument overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man shot and killed an intoxicated 34-year-old man who police say pulled out a gun during an argument overnight in Philadelphia. Police say the 24-year-old man has a permit to carry. He remained at the scene of the shooting and is said to be cooperating with investigators. The identity of the 34-year-old man has not been released.



A 24-year-old man is cooperating with police after investigators say he shot and killed an intoxicated man who threatened him with a gun during an argument overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Wallace Street late Wednesday night for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man was intoxicated when he pulled out a gun during an argument and pointed it at a 24-year-old man. The 24-year-old, who police say has a permit to carry, pulled out his gun and fired multiple times.

The 34-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators say the 24-year-old remained at the scene of the shooting and is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

No charges have been reported at this time.

The identity of the man who was fatally shot has not been released.