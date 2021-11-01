2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly attempted robbery of man followed from casino, prosecutors say

article

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly attempted robbery of a man followed to his New Jersey home from Parx Casino, prosecutors said Monday.

Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree armed robbery and one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was taken into police custody by authorities in Florida where he was attempting to board an international flight.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Plainsboro police said officers and first responders called to the home shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 found 54-year-old Sree Aravapalli with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Local and county investigators said the victim was targeted in Pennsylvania and followed to his New Jersey home, where he was killed during an attempted robbery. Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, was charged with first-degree murder with other charges pending, authorities said.

Eric Hausler, chief executive officer of Parx Casino in Bensalem, said in a statement that officials were "saddened" to learn that a customer was killed after returning from a visit to the casino.

Melchor remains in Florida pending an extradition hearing.

