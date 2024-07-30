3 13-year-olds arrested in Atlantic City after fleeing from stolen car: police

article

Officers in Atlantic City arrested three 13-year-olds after investigators said they fled from a stolen car over the weekend.

Investigators say a resident told police their Kia Sportage was stolen overnight Thursday from the 500 block of Delaware Avenue. Officers spotted the car three days later driving near Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard.

Police say a trio of 13-year-olds fled from the stolen vehicle when they saw a patrol car. The vehicle came to a stop after it rolled into a curb and street sign, according to police.

Officers caught up with the teens and placed them under arrest on charges including burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

The teens were released to their guardians, who were also issued a summons for allowing their child to be out past the city's curfew without supervision.